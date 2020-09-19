2-year-old dies after accidental shooting inside TN home

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) — A 2-year-old that was accidentally shot inside a Lincoln Street home on Tuesday has died, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened at the home around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Police reported on Friday the child had died.

Detectives believe the child located an unsecured firearm inside the home. The firearm was then accidentally discharged, causing the child’s death. The investigation is continuing.

Police urge gun owners to make sure their firearms are secured and kept in a place not easily accessed by children.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.