Racial slur sparks tension-filled confrontation between shoppers at Walmart

STONE MOUNTAIN, GA (WGCL ) — An upsetting video of a tension-filled confrontation has been viewed thousands of times. The footage shows a woman accusing another woman of calling her the n-word.

“Call me another n****, say it again,” said the Black woman in the video.

The woman motions she’s about to slap the white woman accused of using the racial slur.

“Say it again and I’m going to whoop your behind all over this place,” said the black woman.

Walmart employees rush in fairly soon after the confrontation begins.

“There should be a zero tolerance for that,” said Robyn Young who posted the video.

The woman who filmed the Sept. 17 incident said it took place at a Walmart in Stone Mountain, and that she witnessed the elderly white lady calling the Black woman an n-word.

The woman who posted the video said she did so because racism needs to be called out, adding that it happens all too often.

“That woman at her age to still be called a racial slur like that is unbelievable,” said Robyn.

In a statement Walmart said, “We are thankful our associates were able to de-escalate the situation and both customers left the store without further incident. Discrimination of any kind will not be tolerated in our stores.”

Many on social media chimed in saying for Black people it’s the sad reality of living in Georgia.

“I spent 24 years in the military and I have never been called the n-word like I have been since I’ve lived in Georgia,” said Robyn.

Attorney Justin Miller told CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy you do have options under the law if you are racially abused.

If the racial slur included a threat or if the person assaulted the person they used the slur against as well, that could possibly be considered a hate crime. If that’s the case call the police.

If the racial slur makes you feel like you are at risk of an imminent threat, you may be able to get a restraining order against the offender.

Furthermore, if someone uses abusive or racial slurs against you they could also be guilty of the crime of disorderly conduct. If this is the case contact the police as well.

