Day full of emergency rescues prefaces start of Hawaii Beach Safety Week

Honolulu, HI (KITV) — Honolulu Emergency Services responded to a handful of various ocean emergencies across Oahu on Saturday.

The first, around 9:30 A.M. involved two women snorkeling at Electric Beach. The military personnel were caught in a current and pulled about 1,000 yards away from shore. An Ocean Safety lifeguard paddled to the 29-year-old women and put them on a boat that stopped to help. A jet ski team then brought them back to shore.

Just before noon, a 911 call came in for two kayakers in distress off of Kahala Beach Park. A witness tells KITV4 she saw a man jump in the water with a boogie board to rescue the pair whose kayaks had overturned.

At 1 P.M., Ocean Safety rushed to rescue a couple, in their 20’s, who were knocked off the rocks at Spitting Caves. Ocean conditions were reported to be rough at the time, with 4-8 foot waves. Lifeguards brought them to shore, while a third person was able to get himself out of the water.

Shortly after, a 72-year-old man was found unresponsive off of Kaimana Beach. Ocean Safety crews found him face down and started CPR on the beach. Paramedics took over and took him to the hospital in critical condition.

Around 2 P.M., a diver was reported missing off of Kaiona Beach Park in Waimanalo. The 19-year-old local resident was reported missing by his friends who were diving with him. Ocean Safety found the man within ten minutes of the 911 call and brought him to shore safely.

Honolulu Emergency Services says these dangerous rescues come ahead of Hawaii Beach Safety Week, which starts September 20th and runs through September 26th.

With COVID-related travel restrictions, the number of visitors at local beaches is drastically reduced, but all counties have seen an increase in residents going fishing and participating in other shoreline and beach activities. The Hawaii Department of Health says counties are highlighting various efforts to keep people safe in and around the ocean.

Honolulu Ocean Safety is reminding the public to carry a cellphone when going to the beach or out on an ocean recreational craft. Always call 911 immediately when you notice someone in distress.

