Former Harrisburg city, PA councilman facing child pornography charges

HARRISBURG, PA (WPMT ) — A former Harrisburg city councilman is facing child pornography charges.

Brad Koplinski is facing 15 counts of possession of child pornography charges.

Police received 36 cyber tip line reports for a total of 43 pictures of child pornography from an I.P. address that was found to be a subscribers in the 2200 block of N. 2nd St. in Harrisburg.

On August 19 around 6:30 a.m., police responded to that address to serve a search warrant, and learned that Koplinski was living at the residence with his mother and father.

According to the court documents, police were searching the home when Koplinski told police that the electronic items they were looking for were a laptop computer and several thumb drives in the drawer of the nightstand beside his bed.

The criminal complaint states the Koplinski said he used the computer to upload the images in question, and admitted that some of it was saved on the thumb drives.

A search of the thumb drives was conducted and revealed 47 images of apparent child pornography.

Koplinski, a former Harrisburg city councilman, was a candidate for the Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania in the 2014 elections. He failed to win the nomination.

He will now face chagres.

