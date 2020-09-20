NC church implements creative COVID-19 precaution

Regional News

ARDEN, NC (WLOS ) — On Sunday, Arden First Baptist Church rolled out a unique COVID-19 precaution, in the form of social distancing bracelets.

The church ordered the bracelets from a company called Social Bands. They come in three colors, with each one holding a meaning.

Attendees can wear red if they prefer others remain 6 feet away. Yellow if they are okay with an “elbow bump” greeting, or green if they are comfortable with handshaking.

Senior Pastor, Timothy Brown, said it’s a simple way to communicate your social distancing preference.

“This is something that’s not only good for churches, but for businesses, to know how to approach people in a way that respects their privacy and their safety,” said Brown.

The church continues to hold services outdoors and is also streaming services online.

