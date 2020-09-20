Suspect at large after shooting outside of Sky Zone in Chesterfield, MO

Regional News

CHESTERFIELD, MO (KMOV ) — A man was shot in the parking lot of Sky Zone Trampoline Park in Chesterfield Saturday night.

Officials with the Chesterfield Police Department said two people were arguing in the parking lot of Sky Zone at 17379 Edison Ave and one of them shot the other around 8:25 p.m.

“From what witnesses were saying the suspect and the victim seemed to know each other. They were acquainted with each other,” said Keith Rider of the Chesterfield Police Department.

The 31-year-old man was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

The suspect got in a silver Volkswagen Passat with Missouri plate of EE7X6H and left the area. Officers from several other police departments were in pursuit of the suspect.

A St. Louis County police officer hit a concrete divider and another car in Florissant while following the suspect. The crash happened at 8:47 p.m. near Lindbergh and Washington. The police car was significantly damaged and the officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The driver in the other car was not injured.

The pursuit ended after the accident and the suspect remains at large.

Sky Zone was open at the time of the shooting and no property was damaged and no one else was hurt.

