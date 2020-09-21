Community comes together to help rescue animals at Big Island Farm Sanctuary in HI

Regional News

Honolulu, HI (KITV) — A Big Island brushfire along the Ka’u Coast has burned 3,500 acres so far, is 90% contained.

The fire came dangerously close to the Big Island Farm Sanctuary where Paula and Josh Buck care for over fifty animals.

They watched as the fire approached their property and asked for help through a social media post. The response was overwhelming.

“It made me happy that once that call went out, there was just droves of people — phone calls, text messages, trailers, cars — everybody just showed up in force to really help out,” Josh and Paula said. “We had people just willing to put animals in the back of their cars if they needed to.”

The Bucks say thanks to the quick action of firefighters, their farm was spared. The animals, and their owners are breathing a sigh of relief.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

