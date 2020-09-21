Deputies: Mom behind bars in connection to her 1-year-old infant’s brain injury

Regional News

CHEROKEE CO, GA (WGCL) — A Cherokee County mom is behind bars without bond in connection to allegedly abusing her child.

According to a press release from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a report of an “unresponsive child” call on Saturday at at a home on Hunter Drive in Acworth.

When deputies arrived, they allegedly found a 1-year-old male infant with several injuries to his face and body, officials wrote.

“The child was unable to respond to any stimuli and was transported to Scottish Rite where he was placed into a medically induced coma due to a brain injury”, according to deputies.

Deputies reported the child’s mother, Yeimi Lopez-Cardona, 19 of Acworth, was the only person home with the child.

The child’s father has been interviewed and he has not been charged, deputies announced.

The infant was taken to Scottish Rite Hospital in stable condition.

Lopez-Cardona was charged with aggravated assault and three counts of cruelty to children in the first degree.

