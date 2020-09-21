Free program hopes to get high school girls interested in STEM

Regional News

Hawai‘i, USA (KITV) — A new program is aiming to get high school girls interested in jobs in the fields of science and technology.

CyberHawaii has partnered with the University of Hawai‘i, Arizona State University Center for Gender Equity in Science and Technology and the Defense STEM Education Consortium to launch CompuGirls Hawaii,

The program puts girls in grades nine through twelve in a virtual classroom.

They’ll work with industry leaders in activities to strengthen their skills in cybersecurity, STEM, and information technology.

The free program starts October 17 and will take place every Saturday until November 21. Laptops and WIFI will be provided for those who need it.

Jill Tokuda, a representative from CompuGirls Hawaii said, “I think it us seizing the opportunity in this lock down situation and provide opportunities for high school students. We want our girls in communities that have less access to programs on a regular basis to have these great opportunities to connect. It’s about making sure our girls are represented in the jobs of the future.”

The deadline to apply is Friday, September 25. For more information visit its website.

