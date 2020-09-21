Police consider charges after party that forced high school to shift to remote learning

Regional News

BOSTON, MA (WBZ) — Sudbury Police confirmed they may charge members of a family who hosted a large student party that forced Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School to shift from hybrid to remote learning to start the school year.

Police broke up a party at a Sudbury home in town last week just days before the school year was set to begin. As a result, the high school had to begin with remote learning for 14 days.

Bella Wong, the Superintendent of the Lincoln-Sudbury Regional School District and principal of Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School, said following the incident that the “crowded indoor and outdoor party” involved alcohol and a “complete lack of safety precautions to protect against the spread of COVID.”

More than a week later, Sudbury Police Chief Scott Nix said police are “assessing appropriate charges” against the teenager who hosted the party, along with the parents who own the property.

