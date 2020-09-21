State employees change trash bags to tote bags to help children

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — State employees collected various types of luggage to help children in foster care. Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) Commissioner Spencer R. Moore and his team visited the Dekalb Access and Resources Center (ARC) to deliver a supply of bookbags, luggage and backpacks for foster children.

DDS headquarters and statewide customer service centers collected new and gently used luggage, book bags, totes and other bags to contribute.

ARC is a program with Georgia Division of Family & Children Services. It provides foster care services for over one thousand children each month with at least 37% of the youngsters moving from two to three different homes. Most of these children are forced to carry their belongings place to place in a trash bag.

“Even in these uncertain times, the heart of DDS is about serving others. We are especially proud to support children in the foster care system,” commented Commissioner Moore. “I believe that this gesture will make a difference in many children’s lives.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.