Teenager in critical condition after shooting at Antioch ATM

ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) — A teenager is in critical condition after being shot in her car at an Antioch ATM late Sunday night.

Metro Police told News4 the 16-year-old girl was in her car at a Bank of America ATM in the 5400 block of Bell Forge Lane around 10:30 p.m. Sunday when a male suspect approached her vehicle.

The man shot at her car several times, hitting the girl in the chest. The suspect then fled the scene.

Police say the teenager was able to drive herself home, three miles away and with critical injuries before being taken to the hospital. Police say she is currently in critical condition.

The identity of the 16-year-old has not been released and police are currently investigating.

News4 is working to learn the motive behind the shooting and if the shooting was caught on camera.

No suspect description has been made available at this time.

