You don’t want this ingredient in your brownies; Porcelain lining can chip off in some ovens; ‘It’s a huge concern’

Chicago, IL (WBBM) — Here’s something to make you blue in the face. Dozens of people say the sleek lining inside some ovens can chip off, sending blue porcelain flakes onto or near their food.

Customers have complained for years, so when it happened to a local grandmother, CBS 2 Morning Insider Tim McNicholas turned up the heat on one manufacturer.

Dotty Bandes’s brownies are a family favorite. We won’t give away her recipe, but there’s at least one ingredient she needs to keep out.

“It’s a huge concern, because … I don’t want the little ones eating paint chips,” she said.

She’s referring to the porcelain chips flaking off the $3,000 KitchenAid oven she bought last year. She was wiping it down earlier this month, and found more than just brownie batter on her paper towel. She quickly wiped it down again Friday and found more blue flakes.

“My concern is that these little particles of the paint are flying around in our food while we cook, and that’s what I’m afraid of,” she said.

A Google search revealed people complaining online about the flakes as far back as 2011, with some saying they did find them in their food.

The problem isn’t limited just to KitchenAid ovens. Wolf Appliances faced a class action lawsuit in 2018 after several customers complained of chipped porcelain.

In KitchenAid’s case, they even warn in their manual that the porcelain could crack during the self-cleaning cycle.

“I don’t understand why they don’t make the bottom part stainless steel,” Bandes said.

KitchenAid sent out a tech and said Bandes’s warranty only covers a paint touchup.

“I said touch up paint won’t do it, because it’s the whole oven; and they said, well, that’s the best they can do,” Bandes said.

After CBS 2 reached out, the company agreed to replace the oven.

Bandes is hoping the new one won’t chip.

Whirlpool, who owns the KitchenAid brand, said they stand by their appliances, and anyone with questions or concerns is encouraged to reach out to them.

