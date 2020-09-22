Archaeological dig of cabin reveals African American history

Regional News

HAGERSTOWN, MD (WBAL) — A tiny log cabin located on the once-famous Jonathan Street in downtown Hagerstown is at the center of a major archaeology dig after historians and archaeologists figured out the cabin slated for demolition had major ties to the history of African Americans in western Maryland.

The log cabin may be one of, if not the oldest standing buildings in Hagerstown with strong ties to the oldest African American community. Archaeologists are now digging around it hoping to preserve the past.

Archaeologists from the Maryland Department of Transportation and Preservation Maryland are trying to learn about who lived in the tiny log cabin that dates to the 1830s.

“We know in the mid-19th century, this cabin was built around the 1830s by descendants of German immigrants,” said Julie Shablitsky chief archaeologist at MDOT.

You may wonder why MDOT is in the archeology business. The cabin is located on Jonathan Street, which used to be the old Maryland Route 11, and one of the most well-known African American communities on the East Coast.

“There’s so much history and stories here along Jonathan Street, and I think this is a great place to begin to learn about it,” Shablitsky said.

In the late 1800s and early 1900s, Jonathan Street was bustling with Black-owned businesses. Many were listed in the “Green Book,” an annual publication for African American road-trippers looking for Black-friendly businesses during segregation.

It’s estimated that around 1870, the cabin was first occupied by an African American family and the rest is history.

“It has been a forgotten community,” said Reggie Turner, Washington County’s commissioner of African American History and Culture.

“We’re seeing the origins of the German immigrants that possibly built this cabin and their stay here, and then you’re seeing the transition of that to becoming a totally African-American community,” Turner said.

He says in recent decades, the Jonathan Street neighborhood has been neglected. He feels the cabin and its history could be what bring it back.

“We wanted to plant our flag here and say, ‘Jonathan Street community, you are worthy and we want to be here to effect change,'” Turner said.

The cabin was found in the strangest of ways. Two years ago, a police patrol car slid off the road and hit it. The cabin was condemned. But right before it could be demolished, a worker noticed ax marks and nails that were at least 200 years old.

“(The) types of artifacts we find are kind of exciting. They’re personal objects — people’s buttons, sometimes we find marbles or doll parts, things that are all related to the daily lives of the people who used to live here,” Shablitsky said.

The cabin was saved and has yielded a treasure trove of artifacts. More clues about what life was like on Jonathan Street so many years ago.

“We couldn’t have imagined when we started this process of where we are today. With all this amazing work going on all the resources from around the state that are starting to pour in and help us tell the story of this community,” Turner said.

The cabin is expected to be restored as affordable housing with a ribbon-cutting on the new property expected in the spring or summer of next year.

