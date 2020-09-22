Caught On Video: Sanitation workers bust a move

Regional News

Keansburg, N.J. (WCBS) — When the Roselle garbage truck rolls down the street, it’s time to dance.

A trio of sanitation workers were caught on Kenneth Cook’s home surveillance camera on Beacon Avenue busting a move.

“I was waking up. All of a sudden, I hear Cupid Shuffle, getting the morning going. I look outside and see three guys dancing and having a good time,” Cook said.

Duddridge drove around town and tracked them down.

“Every day we get the vibes up. That’s how we do out here at Roselle,” one worker said.

“We put the speaker up there, playing the music. And you know music’s, like, food for the soul. So we just started moving a little and everybody started dancing,” said another.

The crew say they’ve got a tough job during an especially hard year with the pandemic, racial justice movement, and climate of division. So when they feel down, they pump up the tunes.

“Actually, that day I was really out of it. I had headaches, toothaches. I was everything. So the music is the motivation,” said worker Rodrick Samuels.

“We just have fun. We like what we do. I’ve been doing it 44 years, since I was 14. And I’m still doing it,” said worker Greg Rice.

And now, they’re recognized wherever they go.

“It wasn’t just that day. They do it all the time,” one resident said.

It all started with the Cupid Shuffle, so the crew gave Duddridge and her photographer Greg a dance lesson.

“I would tell you when it’s raining, weather is miserable, and they have that same attitude, same enthusiasm about their job,” said resident Josie Cook.

They even go the extra mile on holidays.

“Spread the joy. You gotta pass it on: Love, love,” one worker said.

To keep the good vibes rolling, the crew waits until the middle of their shift to turn up the volume so they don’t wake up the neighborhood.

But, come 9 a.m., they party’s on.

Duddridge called their boss to see how he feels about it. He said the music makes them even more efficient, so he’s all for it.

