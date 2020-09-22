Man who was in car at time of triple shooting shares what he remembers

Regional News

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/KSMO) — In the aftermath of the shooting at 33rd and Benton, as neighbors grieved the loss of a child and police marked off dozens of shell casings, a man known only as Jose shared his story asking that we not show his face or use his real name.

“All I remember is that they started shooting. They must have come straight at us. It was just pop, pop, pop,” Jose said.

Jose was in the backseat of the car that was hit with his two friends and their son who is a toddler. He doesn’t know why another car targeted the family.

“I remember when they started shooting, it was a pain right here in my right side,” Jose said.

That pain turned out to be from broken glass. Somehow the gunshots missed him, he says he blacked out as his friend drove to the nearby fire station for help. He knows his two friends were badly hurt and that their son didn’t make it.

“I’m thinking, ‘man, who the hell would do this,’ you know? Maybe someone was after them. I got checked,” Jose said.

Jose is from the Chicago area, another place where violent crime has surged in 2020. Like many, he’s had enough.

“In Chicago, they’re doing the same thing. They’re shooting two-year olds, three-year olds. It’s sad,” Jose said.

