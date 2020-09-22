Musician says songwriting website helped him stay afloat during COVID-19

Regional News

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KMBC) —

COVID-19 has put a lot of careers in jeopardy, especially entertainers who don’t know how soon they might get back to work. There is a new website that’s helping pay the bills and it’s like nothing you might expect.

Mikey Needleman is a music man. His favorite song to play is “Walking in Memphis.”

“Ironically, because I’ve never been to Memphis,” Needleman said.

When the pandemic hit, Needleman said he thought his music career might be over.

“March 16 was basically D-Day. That was when all of the cancellations started coming in. I couldn’t reply to the emails faster than what they were coming in,” he said.

Needleman became the father of twins just a month before.

“We were pretty scared at that moment,” Needleman said.

That is when he discovered a new website called Songlorious. The website fills requests to write and perform songs for anybody about anything.

“He wanted me to write a 30-second song about his dog and how everybody loves his dog. So I did,” Needleman said.

It was just one of many requests.

“Typically, they give us a genre,” he said.

Needleman said that parking lot gigs have really started to pick up the last couple of months, but he said the website with the unique songwriting is what has made all the difference.

“There’s songwriters all over the country working together through this company,” he said.

Needleman said he’s done wedding songs, birthday songs, and even breakup songs. He said the work has allowed his family to stay afloat during the pandemic while still getting to do what he loves most.

