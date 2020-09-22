Police searching for suspects, one wearing Confederate flag sweatshirt, who vandalized Black Lives Matter mural with paintballs

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

Pittsburgh, PA (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are searching for two men accused of shooting paintballs at the Black Lives Matter mural in downtown Pittsburgh.

Police have released surveillance images of the two men.

They were seen on surveillance cameras walking past the mural on the river walk near Point State Park, allegedly shooting multiple paintballs at the wall where the mural was painted earlier this year after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

One of the men can be seen in the images wearing a Confederate flag sweatshirt and Trump campaign hat.

The mural features the images of Floyd, Antwon Rose, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

Anyone with information on the identities of the two men are asked to contact Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7800.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.