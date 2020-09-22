Public parks closed after razor blades found

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

LANSING, MI (WNEM) — All public parks in Eaton Rapids have been closed after razor blades were found on playground equipment.

On Sept. 21, police were called to Howe Field after a group of people at the playground said they found several razor blades on and around the equipment. Police said some of the blades appeared to have been placed intentionally to cause harm.

The people recovered about 39 blades prior to police arriving, and officers and city staff found two more.

The witnesses report seeing four persons of interest that had been on the equipment, two males and two females, approximately 17-to-18-years-old.

Out of an abundance of caution, city workers checked other parts, and found additional blades on GAR Memorial Island. Those blades were found lying in the grass.

All public parks will be closed until they can be inspected.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.