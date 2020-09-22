Teens in gorilla costumes steal ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign from yard

Regional News

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WCCO) — A St. Louis Park couple says they refuse to be silent after a disturbing display by a group of teenagers in their yard.

Bridget and Sam Ginnis captured a video on their Ring doorbell camera Sunday night of three teenagers dressed in gorilla costumes. One was holding the family’s Black Lives Matter sign that had been in their yard, while the other two made animal noises and pounded on their front steps.

“Worst-case scenario, it was a blatantly-racist act,” Sam Ginnis said. “Best-case scenario, they are just so sheltered from the world that they don’t understand, and I think there’s a problem with both scenarios.”

The Ginnis family says there were five teens total, and they took off with the sign when they saw them calling 911.

The couple says they will be replacing their yard sign, and police are investigating.

