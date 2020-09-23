2 fires in Winston-Salem within 24 hours leave more than 90 people without homes

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Red Cross and local churches are helping more than 90 people find places to stay after fires in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

At about 7:36 a.m. Tuesday, crews were on scene of a fire at 717 Oak St., according to WSFD.

The fire was under control by 8:44 p.m.

No one was hurt, but the fire department says that 65 people were displaced from the damaged building. Several local churches are lending a hand.

The fire, which was caused by a faulty bathroom exhaust fan, caused about $20,000 in damages.

Hours later, at about 2:51 a.m. Wednesday, the WSFD shared video on Twitter of the fire on the 300 block of Motor Road.

By 5 a.m., crews say the fire was under control.

No one was injured, but another 27 people were displaced.

The Red Cross is now offering help.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.