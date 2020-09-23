Best Buddies of Tennessee adapting to pandemic

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Charitable organizations and non-profit groups continue to be hit especially hard during the pandemic, and we get it – when people are making less money, there’s less money to give.

But what if there was another way you could help?

“We rely on individual donations, special events, and we’ve really seen a financial impact,” said Jessica Wylie, director of Best Buddies Tennessee.

Best Buddies is an organization that works to include and provide opportunities for people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

They put on unique events, like a prom for people in our community that can be forgotten or dismissed.

“Unfortunately, all of our in-person events have been canceled,” Wylie said. “With a lot of our participants, not being able to meet face to face has really taken a toll on them.”

And like many groups, they’ve been navigating this current environment the best they can.

“We’re really looking at how we can spread our message across the state,” Wylie said.

That means at virtual events like the Best Buddies Friendship Walk, coming up on Halloween, everyone’s invited to participate.

They’re also in the running to win a financial grant from the State Farm Neighborhood Assist program.

“The hard part now is the voting,” Wylie said. “We need folks to help us vote to make it to the top 40 for a chance to win $25,000.”

About that – voting went live at midnight and you can now help a local group with just a few clicks online.

To vote in the State Farm Neighborhood Assist Program, click here. You can vote up to 10 times per day.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.