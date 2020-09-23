Calls for more transparency in GBI police-involved shootings cases

Regional News

ATLANTA, Ga. (WGCL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is currently looking into 73 officer-involved shootings across the state.

In metro Atlanta, there were two deadly police-involved shootings in less than 12 hours.

The first, in Oconee County, where officials said Julia moss charged officers with a knife after a domestic issue.

The second was also a domestic call.

It ended with Atlanta police shooting Dearian Bell, as he allegedly approached officers with a gun.

“It’s been stated by our counterparts that we are very transparent agency,” said GBI Public Information Officer Nelly Miles.

The GBI frequently provides information on their website and social media accounts, when a shooting first occurs.

However, civil rights attorney and Atlanta NAACP leader, Gerald Griggs said that’s not enough and is calling for more transparency.

“We know the initial statement of law-enforcement what about the resolution,” said Griggs.

Miles said if anyone is interested in learning what is happening, they can ask by filing an open records request.

However, Griggs said the public should be able to directly track the status of a case, using a registry or database.

“We’re asking for the same amount of transparency in law-enforcement cases as you have in civilian cases,” said Griggs adding it provides closure for the families involved.

Miles told CBS46 the GBI is open to other ways of improving communication with the public.

