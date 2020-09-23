Coronavirus pandemic brings out rats in Boston

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

Boston, MA (WBZ) — Boston city councilors say the pandemic has made a disturbing rodent problem go from bad to worse. “This is worse than ever, ever in the history of Allston and Brighton,” said Bob Dunn, who hired a pest control company to help with a rat infestation outside his home.

Dunn pointed out a trail of infestation outside his house that is now surrounded by traps. “They ate that,” Dunn said pointing to a section of lattice under his porch. “That’s how they come through.”

Dunn said they had beaten down a path his lawn. “They come across here all day and all night like an army,” he said.

The problem in his neighborhood first began during a construction boom. But this year, city leaders say restaurants shut down, sending rodents scavenging for food. To make matters worse, more people are at home generating more garbage. “There’s been an increase in residential trash during the pandemic,” said City Councilor Kenzie Bok, D-Back Bay.

The Boston City Council held a virtual hearing Tuesday, citing “reports of restaurants closing, causing rats to look for alternative food sources because of the pandemic,” according to Councilor Ed Flynn, D-South Boston.

Councilors also talked about cracking down on illegal dumping of trash. Which may explain why families were walking by dead rats in the road Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Boston Inspectional Services says the city is launching an aggressive campaign to deal with the problem. Inspectors will be out with bait, traps, and dry ice. “Understanding that the Covid-19 virus not only put a strain on our many aspects of life it also helped exasperate rodent activity in many parts of the world including Boston,” she said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.