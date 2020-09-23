KC Mayor Quinton Lucas takes over as Chair of Transportation Committee

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is taking over as temporary chair of the committee in charge of building the new KCI airport.

Several members of the Transportation Committee have accused the previous chair Teresa Loar of racist behavior and boycotted the last meeting.

Mayor Lucas says it’s essential to keep the committee on track, especially on overseeing the construction of the new airport terminal.

He plans to introduce a number of changes aimed at making the committee operate more fairly and smoothly.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.