Mayoral candidate Shannon Wright’s virtual forum ‘zoom bombed’ with racist attack

Baltimore, MD (WJZ) — A Baltimore City mayoral forum Friday was interrupted by an apparent “Zoom bomber” during Republican Shannon Wright’s opening remarks.

“Then he said, ‘I pledge my life to Pakistan,’ then he started saying some things I didn’t recognize and saying the N-word,” Wright said. “I refuse to let it deter me. I refuse to let it shake me. I refuse to let it stop me. It actually gives me more motivation, more energy to continue forward.”

Other candidates say they knew the forum had been hacked as soon as music interrupted Wright.

“When I heard the music and the talking in the background, I knew we had been compromised,” independent candidate for mayor Bob Wallace said. “Personal attacks, that’s just not appropriate in this environment.”

Democratic nominee and Baltimore City Democratic Nominee Brandon Scott said the forum was supposed to be private, but the link had been sent out publicly.

“That stuff has no place, but it’s a new world out there with COVID. You have to be prepared for those kinds of things,” Scott said.

The candidates for mayor say they will continue to try to reach candidates virtually but will make efforts to responsibly meet as many voters in-person.

“Everything that we possibly can do, we’re doing in a virtual way,” Scott said.

“It is a challenge, but we’re doing everything we can to be out and about safely for ourselves and our community,” Wright said.

Election Day is Nov. 3. Early voting begins Oct. 20, which is also the deadline to request a mail-in ballot in Maryland.

