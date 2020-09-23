Police accuse woman of stealing more than $76,000 from ex-husband’s business

Regional News

COLUMBIA, PA (WPMT ) — A Lancaster County woman is facing theft and forgery charges after police say she stole more than $76,000 from a business owned by her ex-husband.

Jill Razzano, 46, of the 1500 block of Manor Boulevard, committed the thefts between July 26, 2018 and March 24 of this year while working for Power Man Electric, Inc., which is owned by her ex-husband, Michael, according to Columbia Borough Police.

The Razzanos were married from 2010 to 2018, and Jill Razzano remained an employee after the divorce, police say. She was responsible for the company’s payroll and payments, police say.

The investigation began when Michael Razzano reported the suspected thefts on April 25, according to police.

Police say Michael Razzano discovered an outstanding balance of $25,000 on a company credit card during a credit check that was part of an effort to refinance his property. He told police the card was one he never used. He contacted Jill Razzano, who promised to repay the amount in full by the following Friday, which she did, police say.

Michael Razzano ended his ex-wife’s employment with the company in April, according to police. During an audit of the company’s checking account after her employment was ended, it was discovered that the company’s account was used to for two accounts not associated with the business — a Citibank credit card and a Home Depot card, police say.

The total amount paid to the Home Depot card was $34,929.78, and the amount paid to the Citibank account was $41,508.58, for a total amount of $76,438.36, according to police.

Michael Razzano said neither account belonged to him, and that he did not authorize those payments, according to police.

Police spoke to Jill Razzano on April 29. She allegedly told she had used the company’s account to pay for her own expenses, and that the payments were part of an agreement she and her ex-husband had made outside of the divorce settlement.

Michael Razzano denied any such agreement existed, police say. He provided police with a series of checks drawn from his business account, made out to cash, Mike Razzano and Jill Razzano and entered into the company’s books as distributions, building materials, and supplies, according to police. He stated he did not authorize or endorse any of the withdrawals.

A total of 14 checks were forged and cashed by Jill Razzano between July 26, 2018 and March 24 of this year, police say. The total amount of the checks was $12,002.03.

