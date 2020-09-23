‘Significant learning loss’ impacting all grades in TN due to COVID pandemic

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Data from the Tennessee Department of Education is showing there is a “significant learning loss” among students in all grades, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The preliminary data released on Wednesday shows an about 50 percent decrease in the proficiency rates in third-grade reading and 65 percent decrease in math.

The governor’s office and education officials said the “learning loss” was the result of the “prolonged school closures and time away from classroom.”

The governor said the COVID-19 pandemic created “immense challenges” for students and educators.

“The vast majority of students learn best in-person with their teacher, and we’ll continue to help provide a safe environment for Tennessee students to get their educational journeys back on track,” Gov. Bill Lee said in a statement on Wednesday.

The data also shows the “learning loss” is 2.5 times higher than the normal summer rate.

Tennessee Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn stated “increased time away from school has negative implications for students” and that was “compounded during extended building closures.”

“The department is focused on ensuring we provide essential services and resources to mitigate learning loss and keep students on a path to success this new school year,” Schwinn said in a statement on Wednesday.

The data states the “learning loss” had a larger impact on the early grades than the later grades.

The data also stated students with lower proficiency rate were “also disproportionately impacted by learning loss, further exacerbating existing achievement gaps.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.