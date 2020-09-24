Camp Fire survivor on life after devastating wildfires: ‘Focus on moving forward’

Regional News

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) — Firefighters around Oregon continue to make progress on fires burning, but many are left wondering what to do next, especially those who have lost their homes.

As many may remember, it was nearly two years ago that California’s deadliest wildfire, the Camp Fire, demolished the town of Paradise. Since then, many have returned and have rebuilt.

FOX 12 spoke with Steve ‘Woody’ Culleton, who is a survivor of the Camp Fire. Culleton said he understands what Oregonians are dealing with right now who have nothing left. He said there is hope, and though the process won’t be easy, people can and will get through this.

“Unless you’ve lived through that kind of tragedy, you really don’t know what it’s like, and I know what those people are feeling,” Culleton said.

Culleton and his family lost their home and everything in it in 2018. He said like him and other wildfire survivors, it’s going to be a long process, and wants people to know that it’s okay to grieve.

“You’re gonna go through that grieving process and there’s a lot of different feelings that come up and give yourself time to feel the feelings you know, it’s difficult, it’s extremely difficult, emotionally, psychologically, physically,” Culleton said.

He wants people to give themselves time and and says also that part of the process is going through different emotions.

“You are a victim of the wildfire, but don’t focus on what you’ve lost, be grateful you’re alive and focus on moving forward,” Culleton said.

That grieving process is what Rebecca Anderson said she is now going through. Her home in Lyons has been leveled by the Beachie Creek Fire. She still hasn’t been home to see it in person because that area is still blocked off.

“Because it really hits you, you know you still have like, a glimmer of hope until you actually see it and then it just kinda like hits you, then the grief comes and waves of sadness,” Anderson said.

She lived in her house on North Fork Lane with her boyfriend and three-year-old daughter. She is also six months pregnant.

“I don’t know how I could ever explain how it feels to be so confident and then have it all lost overnight, and then you’re pregnant on top of it,” Anderson said.

The only pet so far that survived is one of her chickens. But it’s little things like that that help her hold one to hope. And it’s little things that Culleton said help pull people through the dark times.

“You’re alive and things, things are going to be different, but it’s going to be okay, you know, so don’t lose hope,” Culleton said.

Anderson said she’s not sure if her family will stay in this area, but Culleton said no matter what people ultimately decide to do, to keep their eyes focused on the goal ahead. He said it’s important for people to keep taking care of themselves after the fires, too.

“A lot of people died after the fire from the heartbreak, from the never getting over the depression and the sense of loss, so try not to fall into that,” Culleton said.

Focusing on what was in front of him and not behind or lost is what he said really helped him and his family.

“No matter what obstacle came up, I’d just you know find a solution,” Culleton said. “Okay, that’s not gonna work? What’s the work around? How do we get around that?”

Culleton said that before the Camp Fire, Paradise was his home, and nearly two years later, it still is and will always be.

“People said why are you going back? And it’s not the stuff, it’s not the businesses, it’s the community,” Culleton said. “You know, we’re small town America, much like some of the cities that burned in your state, and that’s what it’s about, it’s about your neighbors.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Rebecca Anderson and her family and you can donate here: gofundme.com/f/rebecca-luna-and-new-baby.

