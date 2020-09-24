Milwaukee protesters march on I-94 following decision in Breonna Taylor case

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE, WI (WDJT) — Protesters marched onto I-94 Wednesday night, following the news that no officers were directly charged for shooting and killing Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky.

Earlier in the day, protesters gathered outside the Milwaukee County Courthouse Wednesday, Sept. 23, after the announcement came down no officers will face charges for shooting and killing Breonna Taylor.

Since the day she was shot and killed by police, Taylor’s death has been felt in communities far beyond Louisville. There is continued anger and frustration in Milwaukee, and it’s not just from the Black community.

“When we look at Breonna Taylor and when we look at George Floyd we look at them as reflections of us,” Jeremiah Thomas, of The People’s Movement of Milwaukee, said.

Protesters took down flags from outside the courthouse, and replaced them with ones to represent their fight for equality and fairness.

“I believe that the system of capitalism itself actually put property and profit over people,” a woman named, Hayden, said.

Some in the group said they were not surprised by the type of — nor the lack of — charges brought against the officers who caused her death.

To demonstrators, Taylor’s case is another example of the racial bias within the justice system to Black and Brown people across the country.

“We already were expecting a bad verdict because the day before they were putting up pillars, boarding up businesses,” Thomas added.

The say the prejudice is also clear by what happens in the courtroom.

“Cities, such as Milwaukee, with a huge racial background of Black and Brown people but you end up with juries of pretty much all white people, that just shows a break in the process,” community activist Vaun Mayes said.

After their demonstration and vigil, the group took to the streets to march.

They’ve done so for 118 days, sparked by the death of George Floyd.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.