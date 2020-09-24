Philadelphia Boutique’s Window Tribute To Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Drawing Crowds Of Admirers

Regional News

PHILADELPHIA, PA (KYW) — A tribute to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the window of Rittenhouse Square’s Sophy Curson boutique is drawing crowds of admirers. The nearly century-old shop has a special connection to the justice as well.

The installation features RBG’s signature white collar on several of the black and white looks, along with photos and some of her most well-known and inspirational quotes.

“I love that she was a short, tough, brilliant Jewish woman. We can all aspire to be that because she left the planet a better place than when she found it,” said Drexel Law Professor Julie Werner-Simon, as she stopped by the window with her mother, Beverly.

