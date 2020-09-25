Deputies: Man arrested, charged with over 50 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

Regional News

FORSYTH COUNTY, NC (WGHP) — Investigators with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a

Walkertown man on 52 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a person was both downloading child pornography and uploading it to the internet.

Investigators executed a search warrant at a home on Old Hollow Road in Walkertown and found over 500 photographs and 150 videos of child pornography.

John Marvin Newsome, Jr., 37, of Walkertown has been arrested and charged with 21 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 31 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Newsome is currently in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with a $1,500,000 secured bond.

He s scheduled to appear in Forsyth County Superior Court on Oct. 29.

The investigation is ongoing.

