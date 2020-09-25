Free child safety seat installations available Saturday across Louisiana

Regional News

SHREVEPORT, LA (KTBS ) — Certified child safety seat technicians across Louisiana will check and install car seats on Saturday during Seat Check Saturday, a free event to help parents ensure their car seats are safe, legal and properly sized for their children.

It will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Sheriff’s Safety Town, 8910 Jewell Ave. in Shreveport.

The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission said Louisiana has one of the best child safety seat laws in the country, but it can be difficult for parents and grandparents to know exactly when it’s time to move a child from one car seat or position to another as the child gets older and bigger.

“This is a great opportunity to have certified technicians show a parent or caregiver which seat is right for a child and how to install it properly for maximum protection,” said Lisa Freeman, executive director of the commission.

Seat Check Saturday is organized by the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force, which partners with Louisiana State Police and LHSC to increase awareness of the importance of child safety seats. LHSC recently produced a video that explains why a seat belt alone is not enough to protect children from serious injury in a car crash.

Additionally, all State Police troops are designated as certified fitting stations. For a complete list of stations in Louisiana, visit the LHSC website.

