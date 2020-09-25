How did the ‘fans in the stands’ cut-outs become a thing? Good question

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

Minneapolis, MN (WCCO) — This Sunday, the Vikings will take on the Titans at U.S. Bank Stadium. while there will no fans in the stands, there will be giant pictures of the Vikings faithful.

So, what’s the story behind the cut-outs? Good Question.

“It’s something that first came known to us, at least in our organization, seeing German soccer restarting back in May and June,” said Brett Taber, Vikings Executive Director of Social Impact.

He says the NFL issued guidelines for the cut-outs, including no third-party branding, no corporate logos, appropriate imagery and making sure the pictures are team-centric. All 600 “fans” at the Packer/Vikings game were seated in the end zone.

“It’s one of the few ways to guarantee you’ll get some screen time,” said Taber.

Fans submit a photo to the Vikings online.

From there, it’s sent to Bluemedia, a printing company that blows up the photos, prints it, cuts it out and ships it to the Vikings.

Each “fan” costs $150 and goes toward charities supported by the Vikings.

Seated among the fans are Vikings greats like Chris Carter, Randy Moss, Bud Grant and Purple People Eaters.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.