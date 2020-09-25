KC cops say they’ve made more than 1,000 DUI arrests

Regional News

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV KSMO) — On Thursday, the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said they have arrested more than 1,000 people for driving under the influence.

They said this is the first time they have exceeded 1,000 DUI arrests in the fiscal grant year.

Most of the arrests were made through saturation patrols.

Traffic fatalities are up 47% over last year and police say three-quarters involved a driver who was impaired by alcohol and/or drugs.

“We’re doing everything we can to help reduce these numbers,” the KCPD said.

