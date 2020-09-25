Train plows through tractor trailer in Villa Rica

Regional News

Villa Rica, GA (WGCL) — A train slammed into a tractor trailer at a railroad crossing in downtown Villa Rica late Thursday evening.

The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 78 and South Carroll Road. Police told CBS46 News that there were no injuries reported as a result of the accident.

The railroad tracks and roadway were closed for several hours causing major delays for commuters in the area.

The scene has since been cleared.

