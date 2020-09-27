Barbershop raises money for Backstoppers, honors late Officer Tamarris Bohannon

Regional News

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV ) — A St. Louis barbershop is raising money for families of first responders who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Hair Saloon, which operates 16 locations in the St. Louis area, is donating 25 percent of its profits on Saturday to Backstoppers, an organization that works to provide financial support to families of slain law enforcement officers.

The cause is personal for Tom Twellman Jr., whose father started the company in the 1900s.

“My grandfather was in law enforcement and my mom’s cousin was killed responding to a robbery in Normandy in the 1980s,” he said. “I think of the families when these kind of devastating things happen.”

Saturday’s fundraiser is in honor of late St. Louis police officer Tamarris Bohannon, who was killed in the line of duty in August. He leaves behind a wife and three young children.

“It was devastating,” said Twellman. “Although I think what really hit me was seeing pictures of him and his family…three young kids, a wife. If we’re able to support Backstoppers which in turn supports those people, I’m proud of that.”

Some customers, like Doug Raines, appreciate that sentiment. A firefighter himself, he understands the service and sacrifice required.

“The fact that they give back to the community is something I’m proud to be a part of,” he said. “I’ve been a loyal customer for 10 years and the fact they do things like this makes me very happy.”

