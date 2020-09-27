Mountain retreat offers healing for sexual assault survivors

Regional News

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC (WLOS ) — Survivors of sexual assault came together in the mountains this weekend for a special retreat.

About a dozen women from across North Carolina and beyond shared the weekend in Transylvania County, taking time to find support and healing.

The nonprofit organization Resilient Voices hosted the retreat. The organization aims to “educate about sexual assault and its aftermath as well as assist with providing resources for survivors and those that support them,” according to its website.

Participants took part in therapy sessions and outdoor activities like hiking and yoga. A trauma psychologist was also on site to serve as a resource in the healing process.

Founder of Resilient Voices, Michelle Sines, said the event aimed to help survivors find their voices again.

“They came feeling so alone and so shy and they’re leaving so bonded and feeling so supported and just empowered,” Sines said.

This was the organization’s first retreat and Sines said Western North Carolina was chosen as the location because the mountains offer healing like no other place.

Resilient Voices aims to host another mountain retreat next year.

In the meantime, you can reach out to the founder to learn more about getting involved, as well as resources and support options by clicking here.

Our VOICE is also a local nonprofit crisis intervention and prevention agency serving victims of sexual violence. Visit ourvoicenc.org for more information on Our VOICE.

