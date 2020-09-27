Well known activist who operated in Atlanta arrested for money laundering

Regional News

ATLANTA (WGCL ) — An activist who operated out of Atlanta for several years is facing federal money laundering charges in Ohio.

According to a press release from the Federal Bureau of Investigations, Tyree Conyers-Page, a.k.a. Sir Maejor, 32, was arrested for fraudulently raising money by posing as a Black Lives Matter leader.

The FBI reported Sir Maejor allegedly created and operated a Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta social media page capable of accepting monetary donations. In addition, the page was listed as a non-profit organization with GoFundMe, the release stated.

There was a bank account opened in 2018 named “Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta, Inc” with Sir Maejor listed as the only signatory, officials wrote.

The account balance never had a balance that exceeded $5000, and at one time, the account had a balance of -$12.42 according to the FBI.

“In June 2020, BLMGA’s social media page received approximately $36,493.80 in donations; in July 2020, it received approximately $370,933.69 in donations; and in August 2020, an additional $59,914.69 in donations”, the release stated.

The FBI release reported Sir Maejor responded to a private social media inquiry from someone that none of the funds have been used for personal items and the funds had been donated to fight for George Floyd.

“In June, July, and August, [Sir Maejor] repeatedly used a debit card linked to this same account to make purchases related to food, dining, entertainment, clothing, furniture, a home security system, tailored suits, and accessories.

The largest sum purchase was made from the BLMGA bank account to a title company on August 21, 2020, for the purchase of a residence and an adjacent vacant lot in Toledo, Ohio. The total purchase price for both properties was approximately $112,000.”, the release stated

According to the FBI, Sir Maejor was allegedly seen in several videos online “boasting about the money he has, his tailored suits, his nice cufflinks and $150 dollar ties,” and boasting about my room way up at the top…at the top top…they put the bottom feeders on these floors…”.

Sir Maejor was arrested at his home in Toledo, Ohio and has been charged with one count of wire fraud and two counts of money laundering.

