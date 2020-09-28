Former officer seen on tape choking football player pleads guilty

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

McDonough, GA (WGCL) — Former Henry County Police Officer David Rose gave up his law enforcement certification as part of a guilty plea on a single count of simple battery for choking a football player during a traffic stop in 2017.

On December 2, 2017, Rose went to a Target on Jonesboro Road in McDonough based on a report Marrow and the driver of another vehicle were driving aggressively through a parking lot. During the arrest, Rose grabbed Marrow’s neck and choked him while he was handcuffed.

Henry County officials said the entire incident was captured on body camera video and Rose admitted to choking Marrow on the tape. Rose confessed last month at a hearing he choked Marrow when trying to get immunity from prosecution based on being a law enforcement officer. His attempt at immunity was rejected by a judge.

As part of the plea deal with prosecutors, Rose will serve 12 months on probation, was ordered to complete and anger management class and perform 40 hours of community service. Rose is also prohibited from ever working again as a law enforcement officer or seeking re-instatement of his certification.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.