Group gives girl battling cancer a Disney Princess themed party

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) — For many little girls, dressing up like a princess, meeting a bunch of princesses and even having a princess party is like a dream come true.

But for one special little girl battling cancer like a warrior, Sunday was about so much more.

Chloe Booker has been battling Stage 4 neuroblastoma, a cancer that relapsed this year. She loves princesses, so a local group named KieraStrong teamed up with businesses to give her the best day of her life, a spa day complete with pedicures, nails and hair, and then a princess party extravaganza, with all the Disney royalty in attendance.

“Its an amazing day and I cannot tell you how the community comes to support these kids,” said organizer Kelly Wittenaur. “Its just a way for the community to come together for one day to just give the child a day of joy, a day that cancer can’t steal, cancer steals so much from these kids.”

Booker has a long road ahead of her, starting this week with a new treatment plan. But she rode off Sunday, not as a cancer patient, but as the princess she’s always dreamt of.

“It made my heart happy, you know, I have to fight tears a lot so that was a hold back tear moment, it makes me happy when she is up and active, feeling great,” said Chloe’s mother Mia Bell.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.