Oregon Gov Brown ends joint law enforcement effort following Saturday’s demonstrations

SALEM, OR (KPTV) — Governor Kate Brown rescinded her order that established a joint incident command structure for law enforcement in Portland on Sunday. Brown said the successful coordination of city, county and state law enforcement kept the groups separate, prevented violence, and protected free speech.

“I would like to thank the law enforcement officers of the Oregon State Police, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, the Portland Police Bureau, and other local law enforcement agencies for their professionalism as they executed this plan to prevent confrontations and violence,” said Governor Brown. “I would also like to thank Oregonians for not rising to the bait when the Proud Boys came from out of town to express their hateful views yesterday. When we all work together as a community to keep the peace, we can keep Oregonians safe while still allowing free expression under the First Amendment.”

On Friday, Brown had made Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese and Oregon State Police Superintendent Travis Hampton joint incident commanders in Portland for a 48-hour period. Both agencies had been brought in to assist the Portland Police Bureau in preventing violence and clashes between right-wing and left-wing demonstrations.

Demonstrations on Saturday remained largely peaceful as there were no interactions between the groups that were relatively close but separated by a large law enforcement presence.

Overnight, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office declared an unlawful assembly in downtown Portland and made several arrests.

