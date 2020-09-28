Person injures self with firearm while being booked into jail

Regional News

Omaha, NE (WOWT) — The Omaha Police Department was called to the Douglas County Corrections Sunday night to help an officer. A firearm was discovered during a strip search while booking an individual.

According to a release, 22-year-old Brandon Jennings was being booked for robbery and domestic violence assault when he threatened the corrections staff with a firearm.

Once inside a dressing room, corrections staff heard a gunshot. Jennings had fired a weapon, resulting in a self-inflicted wound to the head.

Jennings was found conscious and alert, he was then apprehended and transported to the Nebraska Medical Center.

“Most importantly, we are grateful that the brave women and men of the Douglas County Department of Corrections were not physically harmed, though they are understandably shaken up by this incident,” said Mike Myers, director of Douglas County Department of Corrections. “We have a lot of information to analyze and discuss both internally and with the Omaha Police Department to ensure we never have a repeat of this event.”

