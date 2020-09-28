Timothy Meadows sentenced to 100 years in prison for attacking Baltimore Beltway drivers

Regional News

Baltimore County, MD (WJZ) — A 32-year-old man has been sentenced to 100 years in prison on a number of charges stemming from an incident in which he and another person attacked drivers on the Baltimore Beltway after bumping their vehicles to get them to stop, the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office said Friday.

In January, a jury found Timothy Robert Meadows of Baltimore guilty on multiple charges, including kidnapping, armed carjacking, attempted armed carjacking and first-degree assault. Judge Dennis Robinson, Jr., sentenced him to 100 years in prison on Friday.

The state’s attorney’s office said Meadows and another man bumped a car on the beltway around 4:30 a.m. on April 2, 2019, and then told the other driver to pull over. The duo then beat him with a pipe and Meadows threatened him with a gun.

The victim was able to get back into his vehicle and drive away.

The duo tried the tactic again five minutes later, but when that driver didn’t stop Meadows swerved in front of her to force her to stop, the state’s attorney’s office said. Meadows and the other man beat the woman, then put her in the back of her car and kidnapped her for more than five hours, using her bank card at multiple ATMs during that time.

Police later arrested Meadows and the other man in the victim’s car.

