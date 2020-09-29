1 arrested as officers return nearly $7,800 of stolen property to owners in Portland

Regional News

Portland, OR (KPTV) — Officers seized thousands of dollars in stolen property and returned some of it to its owners after conducting a targeted enforcement mission in Portland on Tuesday.

Officers conducted the mission near the 3700 block of Southeast Oak Street, where within a four block radius, there have been at least 14 stolen vehicles recovered, according to law enforcement. There have also been many calls for service, including weapon calls, disturbances, unwanted persons, and vice calls, police said.

The Central Precinct Neighborhood Response Team on Tuesday seized and/or returned close to $10,000 in stolen property on Tuesday, including a stolen pickup after it was observed dropping items off at a camp on Southeast Oak Street.

The driver, Lance Lesher, 40, was arrested and lodged at the Multnomah County Jail, where he is facing charges including distribution and possession of heroin, elude by foot, interfering with a peace officer, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, and three counts of identity theft. Police also seized a stolen bicycle found in the bed of the pickup.

Officers then contacted people at the camp on Southeast Oak Street and recovered at least three additional stolen bikes, as well as multiple stolen packages, according to law enforcement.

Upon attempting to return one of the packages to the owner at their address in the 4100 Block of Southeast Yamhill Street, officers learned they had been the victims of a burglary to a storage pod overnight and a significant amount of property was taken. They provided a list of stolen items and officers recognized the items as having been at the camp. Officers were then able to recover the stolen items and return them to the owners.

In total, $7800 in stolen property was returned to the burglary victims, according to police.

