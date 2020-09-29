Disabled woman says she was sexually assaulted by cab driver

Regional News

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) — A disabled woman from St. Peters says she was sexually assaulted earlier this month while she was riding in a cab.

Catherine Hammond says she feared for her life while she was sexually assaulted.

“As soon as I got in the car he started talking sexually,” said Hammond.

Hammond, who is disabled from a car accident that left her with a traumatic brain injury, says she frequently contracts cab services through LogistiCare Transportation services for her doctor’s visits. They’re a third party company that links up the disabled with local cab companies.

“Nothing like this has ever happened to me before,” she said.

But she says this trip on September 11 ended with her cab driver forcing her to expose herself while sexually assaulting her.

“And I’m like, this isn’t really right,” she said. Hammond told News 4 she filed a report with the St. Peters Police Department.

Police told her the driver admitted to sexually assaulting her on video. The assault happened while they were traveling and the actual crime took place in Maryland Heights.

Maryland Heights Police told News 4 while no arrest has been made, their office is currently investigating and they plan to send this case over to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

“I feel like I’ve done my part, because he did this to me and I don’t want him to do this to anybody else,” she said.

News 4 isn’t naming the cab company and the driver currently until charges have been filed.

However, an employee with the taxi company says that driver was fired immediately once they found out about the investigation. The man still has his cab driver license. Meaning until he’s arrested, he could go work for another company.

It’s a major reason Hammond wants justice soon.

“I have to look out for everybody else. I don’t want this to happen to another woman,” she said.

The cab company says they are now conducting more in-depth background checks with new hires. News 4 found that driver was only employed by the cab company for three months.

We did reach out to St. Peters police to ask even with a confession why wasn’t the driver arrested then.

We’re awaiting a response. News 4 has also reached out to LogistiCare Transportation for a comment.

