Kansas small-town rallies around injured farmer

WELLSVILLE, KS (KCTV) — With just under 2,000 people, Wellsville, Kansas is the kind of town where people count on one another.

“You just say the word and they’re like, ‘what do I do, what do you need’?” the farmer’s sister-in-law Natalie Patton said.

A need emerged for Patton’s family last week. Her brother-in-law Aaron fell off a tractor while working just outside of Wellsville. His family doesn’t know what exactly went wrong, but the accident nearly killed him. Patton says Aaron has since stabilized.

“He’s doing as well as he can under the circumstances,” Patton said.

Aaron is a father of three, a former wrestling champion and when word spread about what happened, the town quickly started collecting donations.

“It started with prayers and well wishes and things for the kiddos,” Patton said.

Then, over the weekend at a concert, Patton organized a fundraiser with the help of Mike Chilton who owns Chili Jack’s Bar downtown.

“Our community’s always been supportive of everyone in it. It’s a natural response to help out,” Chilton said.

“It shows that everyone loves him,” Patton said.

The small-town ended up raising more than $7,000.

“The winner of the raffle said, ‘I don’t want it. I’m giving it all’,” Patton said.

Patton says her brother-in-law will face a long recovery, but they’re thankful for the help from their small-town.

“What we need now more than anything are prayers. Just take each day as a gift from God,” Patton said.

Patton’s family says blood donations likely saved Aaron’s life, so they’re also hosting a community blood drive in October. They also have an Aaron Patton Support Fund set up through Mid-America Bank.

