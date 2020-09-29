Medical Marijuana spending tops $150 million in Arkansas

Regional News

ARKANSAS, USA (KFSM) — Arkansans have spent $154 million to acquire 24,067 pounds of medical marijuana since the first dispensary opened in the state in May 2019, according to Scott Hardin, a spokesperson with the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission.

The medical marijuana industry continues to grow in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, with 8,416 pounds of medicine sold in the region alone since August 2019.

There are currently 29 dispensaries operating in Arkansas, with eight more coming in the future.

Currently, 83,779 Arkansans have a patient card. Since April 2020, patient cards that expired were honored by dispensaries. However, starting September 30, cards that have expired will no longer be considered active and must be renewed to make a purchase, according to Hardin. Patients still have the option to do a telehealth visit with a physician to confirm one of the qualifying conditions needed to have a medical marijuana card in Arkansas. A trip to the physician’s office is not required.

The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission will host a live stream of their Tuesday (September 29) meeting starting at 4:30 p.m.

TOTAL MEDICAL MARIJUANA SALES THROUGH SEPTEMBER 28, 2020

Suite 443 (Hot Springs) first opened on Friday, May 10, the company sold 1,414.88 pounds of medical marijuana.

Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs) first opened on Sunday, May 12, the company sold 3,191.45 pounds of medical marijuana.

Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton) first opened on Thursday, June 20, the company sold 490.58 pounds of medical marijuana.

Greenlight Dispensary (Helena) first opened on Thursday, June 27, the company sold 469.89 pounds of medical marijuana.

Hensley Wellness Center (Hensley) first opened on Tuesday, July 2, the company sold 1,487.47 pounds of medical marijuana.

Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View) first opened on Thursday, July 11, the company sold 1,390.20 pounds of medical marijuana.

Releaf Center (Bentonville) first opened on Wednesday, August 7, the company sold 2,693.36 pounds of medical marijuana.

The Source (Bentonville) first opened on Thursday, August 15, the company sold 1,690.74 pounds of medical marijuana.

Acanza (Fayetteville) first opened on Saturday, September 14, the company sold 1,821.92 pounds of medical marijuana.

Harvest (Conway) first opened on Friday, October 11, the company sold 1,587.99 pounds of medical marijuana.

Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville) opened on Wednesday, November 20, the company sold 1,193.70 pounds of medical marijuana.

NEA Full Spectrum (Brookland) opened on Monday, December 9, the company sold 1,199.65 pounds of medical marijuana.

420 Dispensary (Russellville) opened on Tuesday, December 17, the company sold 498.77 pounds of medical marijuana.

Fort Cannabis (Fort Smith) opened on Wednesday, December 18, the company sold 1,001.39 pounds of medical marijuana.

Red River Remedy (Texarkana) opened on Friday, January 10 (2020), the company sold 367.93 pounds of medical marijuana.

Bloom Medicinals (Texarkana) opened on Wednesday, January 15 (2020), the company sold 114.74 pounds of medical marijuana.

Plant Family Therapeutics (Mountain Home) opened on Monday, February 3 (2020), the company sold 1,028.66 pounds of medical marijuana.

Little Rock House of Cannabis (Little Rock) opened on Friday, February 14 (2020), the company sold 268.32 pounds of medical marijuana.

Herbology (Little Rock) opened on Wednesday, February 26 (2020), the company sold 222.65 pounds of medical marijuana.

Custom Cannabis (Alexander) opened on Thursday, March 5 (2020), the company sold 310.20 pounds of medical marijuana.

Natural Relief Dispensary (Sherwood) opened on March 17 (2020), the company sold 1,204.05 pounds of medical marijuana.

Body and Mind Dispensary (formerly Comprehensive Care Group) opened on April 27 (2020), the company sold 99.14 pounds of medical marijuana.

Delta Cannabis (West Memphis) opened on July 1 (2020), the company sold 150.81 pounds of medical marijuana.

Arkansas Patient Services Company (Monticello) opened on July 4 (2020), the company sold 52.22 pounds of medical marijuana.

Enlightened Cannabis for People, Arkadelphia opened on July 16 (2020), the company sold 26.84 pounds of medical marijuana.

Enlightened Cannabis for People, Heber Springs opened on July 17 (2020), the company sold 37.39 pounds of medical marijuana.

Enlightened Cannabis for People, Morrilton opened on August 3 (2020), the company sold 29.15 pounds of medical marijuana.

Enlightened Cannabis for People, Clarksville opened on August 7 (2020), the company sold 15.11 pounds of medical marijuana.

THF Investors Dispensary (West Memphis) opened on August 26 (2020), the company sold 7.88 pounds of medical marijuana.

