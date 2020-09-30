Boy killed, second injured by possible street race

Regional News

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) — One boy was killed and a second boy was injured Tuesday night in Westlake Village after they were struck by a car which may have been street racing. A person of interest was detained a short distance away, but a possible second suspect may be at large.

At around 7:10 p.m., two vehicles were thought to be racing on Triunfo Canyon Road, at Saddle Mountain Drive, when one of the cars struck the two boys, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

One was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was rushed to a hospital with unknown injuries. No names or exact ages were released, although both victims were under the age of 18, the sheriff’s department said.

CBSLA cameras showed a scooter in the middle of the street, along with a helmet and a pair of rollerblades on the sidewalk.

About a half-mile away, Sky2 captured footage a silver Mercedes wagon with front end damage being towed from the scene. One person of interest was detained. A second driver is believed to be

“The crosswalk at this place is very dangerous…We’ve been living here for a long time,” resident Carlos Ohanian told CBSLA. “Every time I want to cross, I have to wait for the cars to stop for me to go.”

The sheriff’s department is leading the investigation.

