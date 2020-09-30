Church gathering tied to coronavirus cluster

Regional News

Nantucket, MA (WBZ) — A church gathering is to blame for a cluster of coronavirus cases on Nantucket, health officials said.

Since Friday, Nantucket Cottage Hospital reported 19 new cases, and a 7-day positive test rate that increased to 4.3%.

Contact tracing is underway for the new cases, but the hospital said among them is a cluster connected to a church gathering that took place on the island.

“This incident should serve as a reminder to the community to avoid large gatherings, and always wear a mask when out in public when physical distancing is not possible,” the hospital said.

Nantucket is currently listed as “high risk” on the state’s weekly coronavirus map.

